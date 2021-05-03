Beavercreek community holding ‘Light the Night’ event in support of schools levy

The Beavercreek community will hold an event tonight to show support for the Beavercreek schools levy on the ballot Tuesday.
The Citizens for Beavercreek Schools political action committee will hold a “Light the Night” event tonight from 4 to 6 p.m.
Participants will gather at the intersection of North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard, North Fairfield Road and Dayton Xenia Road, Factory Road and Dayton Xenia Road and on Indian Ripple Road in front of Jet’s Pizza, near the intersection of Darst Road and Indian Ripple.
Beavercreek schools have a five-year renewal levy worth 18% of the district’s budget on the May 4 ballot.
The district will implement a roughly $8.5 million cuts package in summer 2021 if the renewal levy does not pass in May. The cuts would include eliminating about 134 school employee jobs, plus eliminating busing for the high school and raising participation fees for sports and extracurriculars.
Other changes would include making kindergarten half-day, eliminating honors courses at the middle and high school levels and increasing preschool tuition.
Last year, Beavercreek put this same expiring levy on the ballot twice, but those times they were trying to convert it to a substitute levy and make it permanent. Voters said no both times, by margins of 52-48 and 53-47. This year, it will be a pure renewal levy (no change in style or tax rate), and will only be for five years.
“Our strongest opponent to this levy is apathy,” the PAC said in a release.
The PAC is encouraging those in favor of the levy to wear spirit wear and black and orange, drive from location to location to cheer on fellow supporters, make signs, bring yard signs, or join a group at one of the four locations tonight.