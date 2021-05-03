Beavercreek community holding ‘Light the Night’ event in support of schools levy

Other changes would include making kindergarten half-day, eliminating honors courses at the middle and high school levels and increasing preschool tuition.

Last year, Beavercreek put this same expiring levy on the ballot twice, but those times they were trying to convert it to a substitute levy and make it permanent. Voters said no both times, by margins of 52-48 and 53-47. This year, it will be a pure renewal levy (no change in style or tax rate), and will only be for five years.

“Our strongest opponent to this levy is apathy,” the PAC said in a release.

The PAC is encouraging those in favor of the levy to wear spirit wear and black and orange, drive from location to location to cheer on fellow supporters, make signs, bring yard signs, or join a group at one of the four locations tonight.