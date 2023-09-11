Beavercreek community remembers 9/11

BEAVERCREEK — At the hour that the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center 22 years ago, nearly 100 people gathered the 9-11 Memorial on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek to remember those who died in New York, at the Pentagon and in rural Pennsylvania as a result of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Let us never forget those that were innocent. Let us never forget those that never had a chance,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said. “Let us never forget those who entered the inferno to rescue innocent civilians. Let us never forget, but always remember.”

The ceremony included laying of wreaths and flowers, playing taps, and a flyover of four planes.

Pastor Jason Wing of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek asked those present to remember that the events of that day represent three things: the reality of evil, the sacrifice of heroes, and the importance of our choices.

“Just as we see a world where evil is real, we also see a world where heroes are real,” Wing said.

Sameep Singh, who attended the ceremony, said he remembers where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. His uncle, a professor at Wright State University, had called him, and said not to leave his apartment near the Fairborn campus.

Singh is a member of the Sikh Society of Dayton, and said “everything changed,” for Americans of the Sikh religion in the wake of 9/11. In the Sikh tradition, men wear turbans as a symbol of their faith. In the aftermath of 9/11, many people mistakenly associated the Sikh turban with Osama Bin Laden and those worn by Middle-Eastern terrorists, culminating in the murder of Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh man, four days after the the terrorist attacks.

“As a Sikh, we pray every day for the good being of all mankind. And it’s our duty now to remember, especially this day, all those who lost their lives and the loved ones who are still grieving, and pay our respects to them,” he said.

Singh said that memorial ceremonies, like the Beavercreek event, reminds us that “we as a country united at that time, and we need to stay united, to show our respect and strength.”

“We need to come together on this day, and honor those who lost the lives as well, remember that, and make sure in future this doesn’t happen,” he said.

Other events in the Dayton area commemorating the events and heroes of 9/11 were held in Fairborn, Miamisburg, the University of Dayton, and at the Dayton National Cemetery.