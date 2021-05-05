Beavercreek company lands $20M environmental research contract

A research-oriented Beavercreek company has won a nearly $20 million contract to develop ways to measure environmental exposure threats, according to a new announcement from the Department of Defense.
UES Inc. has been awarded a $19,999,484 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, for molecular and environmental exposure threat assessment technologies to promote Airman readiness, the DoD said late Tuesday.
Work will be performed locally and is expected to be completed Aug. 1, 2025.
Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of just under $3.2 million will be obligated at the time of award.
The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
And work for a small portion of a new $36.4 million General Atomics contract with the U.S. Navy will be performed locally, according to another recent DoD announcement.
General Atomics, based in San Diego, received the Navy contract for procuring parts for the Navy Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, as well as logistics support products.
Just over 2% of the work will be performed in Dayton, according to the DoD.