Beavercreek company lands big AFRL contract to make sensors smarter

Explore How a lab at AFRL is using robots to solve manufacturing problems

The goal is to adapt “state-of-the-art” commercial tools to “battlefield conditions,” the company said in a new announcement.

“Trusted autonomous systems will be required to execute effectively in the near future battlespace,” George Dalton, CFD Research’s vice president for Intelligence and Sensing said in a statement. “The goal of ADMIT (Autonomous Decision Making in Technology) is to conduct applied research in the use of novel autonomous sensing technologies to develop adaptive Air Force enhanced targeting, situational awareness, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, leveraging commercial tools where available, and deliver these capabilities at relevant speeds to the warfighter.”

The company said it will work with multiple sensors, intelligence types, and domains to create “mission-essential knowledge.”

“The success of this research is key to closing the kill chain in ever decreasing timelines,” said Sameer Singhal, president and chief executive of CFD Research. “Developing integrated sensing capabilities, while revolutionizing our processes, will require robust autonomous systems that can outthink the adversary in real time. CFD Research is excited to partner with AFRL to conduct this critical research.”

This is another step in expanding the company’s AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) capabilities, CFD said.

Readers may recall that CFD announced its transition to a 100% ESOP company earlier in the fall of 2023. An ESOP is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that grants ownership stock to employees.

At the time, the company said it had tripled in size.

CFD opened its 10,000-square-foot Midwest Research & Development and Operations Center in April 2024 on Executive Drive in Beavercreek. At the time, the business said the location represented a “substantial investment” in its research and development capabilities.

CFD was founded in 1987. It opened its first Beavercreek office in April 2021, when Dalton was appointed vice president of the local office.