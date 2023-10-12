Beavercreek defense firm moves to employee-ownership

A company serving the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the Air Force Research Lab, among other Air Force missions, is now a 100% employee-owned company.

CFD Research announced its transition to a 100% ESOP company earlier this month. An ESOP is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that grants ownership stock to employees.

“Through this ESOP journey, we have discovered first-hand that employee-ownership creates several differentiating characteristics in our team such as a greater dedication and pride in their work, as well as increased collaboration and a sense of teamwork,” President and Chief Executive Sameer Singhal said in a company statement.

The business has tripled in size in the past six years, the company said.

CFD was founded in 1987. It opened its Beavercreek office in April 2021, when George Dalton was appointed vice president of the local office.

Key contracts for the local office since then included a $42.6 million Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract from the Air Force to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to sensor systems. The company was also positioned to compete for orders under a $950 million-ceiling contract in JADC2 program, the Pentagon-wide push to unify and link sensors to shooters in all battle domains, including air, land, sea, cyber and space.

The Huntsville, Ala.-based company also has offices in Florida, Texas and Georgia.