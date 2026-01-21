Beavercreek company wins contract to build Wright-Patt AI research center

Breaking: Opening date set for Buc-ee’s Huber Heights location

Colin Clark, president of Butt Construction Co. Inc. in Beavercreek. Contributed.

A Beavercreek construction company has a won a contract to build an Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Research Capability Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense recently said.

Butt Construction Co. Inc. was awarded a $9,081,400 firm-fixed-price contract, with a cumulative total face value of just over $9.3 million, for the design-build construction of the center, according to the announcement.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson with an estimated completion date of Nov. 26, 2027.

The contract came from the Louisville, Ky. office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In April 2024, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson won a $4 million award from the Office of Secretary of Defense to build what was called the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research Center Capability project, adjacent to building 653 on Wright-Patt’s Area B, a building which is home to AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

A 2024 Air Force artist's rendering showing the location of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research Center Capability Project, next to the main entrance of building 653 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson, but it has a presence in 10 states.

Questions about the construction project were sent to Butt Construction and Air Force Research Laboratory representatives.

And health insurer CareSource in Dayton won two hefty DOD contract modifications to oversee Tricare managed care services, in Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

One award is a modification of a previously announced contract with a value of $13.3 million. The other is also a modification to an existing contract, for a value of nearly $11.9 million.

Both awards came from the Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, in Aurora, Colo.

