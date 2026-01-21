Beavercreek company wins contract to build Wright-Patt AI research center

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson with an estimated completion date of Nov. 26, 2027.

The contract came from the Louisville, Ky. office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In April 2024, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson won a $4 million award from the Office of Secretary of Defense to build what was called the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Research Center Capability project, adjacent to building 653 on Wright-Patt’s Area B, a building which is home to AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson, but it has a presence in 10 states.

Questions about the construction project were sent to Butt Construction and Air Force Research Laboratory representatives.

And health insurer CareSource in Dayton won two hefty DOD contract modifications to oversee Tricare managed care services, in Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

One award is a modification of a previously announced contract with a value of $13.3 million. The other is also a modification to an existing contract, for a value of nearly $11.9 million.

Both awards came from the Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, in Aurora, Colo.