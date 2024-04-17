Beavercreek defense contractor wins big Air Force contract modification

This is a continuation of contract for advisory and assistance mission support services, the DOD said.

With this modification, the company will be expected to will provide up to an additional six months of services under the contract. Work will be performed at Hanscom Air Force Base and is expected to be complete by Oct. 17 this year.

Applied Research Solutions was founded in 2012. It has locations in Beavercreek, San Antonio, Texas and Concord, Mass.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $997 million, the department said. The contract came from Hanscom in Bedford Mass.

In fiscal year 2023, organizations at Hanscom obligated more than $1.3 billion to small businesses, the base said earlier this year.