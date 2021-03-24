Beavercreek AEG firm wins new investment partner

Said Cattran: “The future is incredibly bright for Woolpert clients and employees, and I look forward to sharing our continued story of success.”

“Woolpert fits seamlessly with MSD Partners’ strategy of partnering with talented management teams and investing in companies which are stable, well-positioned in attractive markets and poised for continued growth,” Kevin Brown, co-head of MSD Partners’ Private Capital Group, said in the same release.

“We have been extremely impressed by the Woolpert platform and we are excited to partner with Scott and team in the next phase of their continued success,” added Chris Bertrand, a managing director in MSD Partners’ Private Capital Group.

In connection with the transaction, Long Point Capital will exit its investment in the company. In late 2017, Woolpert completed a minority recapitalization with Long Point Capital.

Woolpert and Long Point Capital were advised by Lincoln International and Houlihan Lokey, with legal support provided by Ropes & Gray LLP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal support to MSD Partners on the transaction.