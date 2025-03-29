Beavercreek man faces 12 drug theft felonies; worked at Washington Twp. pharmacy

A 29-year-old man accused of stealing pharmaceutical drugs from Discount Drug Mart in Washington Twp. last November has been indicted.

Jalen King, 29, of Beavercreek, is facing 12 felony counts of theft of drugs and six misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs, according to records filed Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Court records stated that between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, 2024, King stole drugs from Discount Drug Mart at the intersection of Lyons Road and Yankee Street.

State records show King was a pharmacy technician trainee at the store. Prosecutor’s office staff said King was taking Schedule IV drugs from the pharmacy for his personal use. Schedule IV drugs can include Valium, Ambien, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, anabolic steroids and others.

The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy in November suspended King’s Pharmacy Technician Trainee license based on the allegations.

The misdemeanor charges for drug possession included the pain, anxiety and sleeping medications Lorazepam, Tramadol, Alprazolam, Temazepam, Triazolam and Zopiclone.

King’s arraignment will be held at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on April 10.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.