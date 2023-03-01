Beavercreek names newest and largest park as Spring House Park

Parks staff are working with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. to design a master plan for Spring House Park that will guide its planning and development, the city said.

Last year, residents suggested and voted on what they would like to see in the new park, and suggestions ranged from trails, a disc golf course, new sports fields or even a mountain biking course.

At 148 acres, Spring House Park is more than twice the size of the city’s previous largest park, Rotary Park, which is 72 acres.

The city purchased the park land in two phases. The total cost of the two parcels was roughly $1.5 million, half of which was paid for through grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the other half with park fees, money the city collected from Beavercreek developments that did not dedicate land for a city park.

“Spring House Park pays homage to the park land and its natural beauty,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. “Council and staff are looking forward to the unveiling of the park’s master plan and the features this park could potentially offer to the community.”

The park master plan is expected to be finalized in the coming months.