Beavercreek opens new IT, cybersecurity career tech program

“Our program aims to bridge this gap by equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue careers in cybersecurity, contributing not only to their individual futures but also to the security and resilience of our nation as a whole,” said David Staub, the track instructor.

The district says adding these opportunities is important because of the proximity of the U.S. Air Force Base, which has a need for people with cybersecurity and IT skills, but also the increased demand for those skills nationwide.

Staub said there are currently more than 40,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the U.S.

“We’re just expanding opportunities,” said Beth Sizemore, the district’s grant writer, communications coordinator and curriculum supervisor.

She noted that GCCC has a long waiting list.

“So being able to provide opportunities for our kids here is critical,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said the kids in the district also told administrators they wanted more career tech programming. Being career ready and able to go into jobs that pay well were top of mind for students during a recent strategic planning process, Sizemore said.

“Kids are excited to be engaged in what they think their next steps are,” Sizemore said.

Josh Baker, curriculum supervisor for the high school, said the district has been working closely with a business advisory council for Beavercreek schools.

“We meet with them to talk about what are the needs that they have in their places of employment, so that we are matching and preparing our students to go into the workforce,” Baker said.

Baker noted there are credentials available through the program, including an IBM certification and a CompTIA certification, two industry-recognized certifications.

Beavercreek has two other tracks paid for by the district, teaching and business. These are separate from the Greene County Career Center’s offerings.

The district’s students can also go to the Greene County Career Center but since all the career centers in the region are overflowing, there are more satellite programs in partner districts. GCCC has three branch programs at Beavercreek High School: construction technology, biomedical technologies and an engineering pathway.

Beavercreek is hosting an open house for the cybersecurity and IT career tech space on Dec. 3. The forum will begin in the Beavercreek High School Alumni Auditorium and will last from 6:30 to 8 p.m.