Beavercreek planners advance proposal for 53 new homes

The company behind the plan, West Chester’s Maronda Homes, expects prices of $450,000 to $500,000 per home. City documents said that the average sale price of single-family homes within a half-mile of the area in the last two years was about $281,548.

Called “Creekwood Preserve” the site has access to Vayview Drive, some 1,200 feet west of Grange Hall Road, city documents say.

Proposed homes would have a minimum footprint of 1,250 square feet, excluding garages and porches. Two-story homes would be at least 1,750 square feet, also excluding garages and porches. All structures would be required to be built of natural materials, such as wood, brick or stone, with some exceptions for simulated wood or cement fiberboard.

Brian Hoesl, land acquisition manager for Maronda, told commission his company has communities in Butler County’s Liberty Twp., Springboro and Lebanon, with more planned in Huber Heights, Troy and other Dayton-area sites.

Hoesl said a traffic study by his company shows that no new turn lane or traffic signal would be necessary.

“The expectation is that it (traffic) would not have significant impact,” he said.

But during a public comment portion of commission’s meeting, seven residents questioned that and other aspects of the proposed project.

“We all know we are full of too many students right now,” one resident said. “We have kids out in trailers in front of our high school. And we can’t just keep shoving houses out in Beavercreek until we solve our school issues.”

“We are going to have so much traffic going up and down our streets now,” resident David Dempsey told the commission.

“I really hope Beavercreek does its own traffic study,” one woman, a Rushton resident, told commissioners, adding: “It’s too much. When does it stop?”

One of the fastest growing cities in the Miami Valley, Beavercreek had an estimated population of 46,549 in the 2020 census, estimated to be closer to 48,000 today.

After hearing the concerns, Commission Chair Michael Self suggested looking at construction hours and truck traffic in the area. “I think that’s going to be more pervasive, since that’s going to go through existing streets.”

City Development Director Randall Burkett cautioned that modifying construction hours “too much” could stretch timelines. “Instead of taking nine months, it could take two years,” he said. “It’s a balance.”

The new community Maronda hopes to build would be connected to existing neighborhoods to the north and east, Hoesl said.

Home interiors would feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, with other amenities. “We take a lot pride in keeping our customers happy, honoring the warranty and trying to grow by actually building a quality home that gets good reviews,” Hoesl said.

The company is not asking for a tax abatement, city financing or a TIF (tax-incremented financing district), he said.

Maronda is also working with Greene County on water and sewer connections, as well removing a wastewater lift station on Vayview Drive, with plans for gravity sewers.

A public hearing is expected at a Beavercreek City Council later this month. If approved, grading of the land and other work, including building of retention ponds, would happen in mid- to late-2026, with construction of homes set for 2027.