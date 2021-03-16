Beavercreek police plan a St. Patrick’s Day blitz

Beavercreek police will be conducting a St. Patrick’s Day blitz on those days. The police department will team up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to crack down on speeding and drunk driving. The goal is to keep people safe on the city’s roads, Beavercreek said in a media release.

According to NHTSA, more than 10,100 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. One person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes that year.