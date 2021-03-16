Beavercreek police plan a St. Patrick’s Day blitz

Drivers may notice an increased police presence on Beavercreek roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Beavercreek police will be conducting a St. Patrick’s Day blitz on those days. The police department will team up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to crack down on speeding and drunk driving. The goal is to keep people safe on the city’s roads, Beavercreek said in a media release.
According to NHTSA, more than 10,100 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. One person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes that year.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone, 63% crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle, the media release said.
Designated drivers should make sure they keep their passengers safe. Even if you’ve had only one drink, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. Take the keys from a friend who has been drinking and tries to drive, the media release said.
Beavercreek police ask that if you see a drunk driver on the road and it’s an emergency, call 911. If it’s not an emergency, call the Beavercreek Police Department’s non-emergency line at (937) 426-1225.