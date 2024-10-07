Beavercreek receives $2 million in STEM education funding from Department of Defense

This is the first DoDEA grant awarded in Ohio.

The district will use the funds to create nine mobile STEM labs, purchase curricular equipment and materials, establish several grant-funded STEM positions within the district, and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

“This grant for mobile STEM labs is a great opportunity to positively impact STEM education in our district. It will bring innovative, hands-on learning experiences to all our students, especially our military-connected youth. We’re excited to ignite curiosity, foster innovation, and better prepare our students for future challenges and opportunities,” said Superintendent Paul Otten.

Over the past 15 years, the grant program has awarded 654 grants worth more than $763 million to 130 school districts in 36 states, and have impacted more than 3 million students, including over a million military-connected students.