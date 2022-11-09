Beavercreek road crews ready for winter: How they’re preparing

There are a few things that residents can do to stay safe this winter around snow plows, such as slowing down, giving plow drivers space and moving vehicles off the street before a big snow event.

" If you see big flashing lights, slow down. Don’t try to pass us, don’t try to pull out in front of a snow plow,” Shope said.

“It’s so important to get your vehicles off the road,” said Mike Thonnerieux, Beavercreek Public Service Director. “It makes it so much easier for these guys to do their job. Give these guys lots of room because it’s difficult, there’s a lot of things going on. You’re driving, moving levers, adjusting the blade, as much room as drivers can give makes it easier for us, and keeps them safe.”

Also, like 18-wheelers, snow plow drivers have the additional challenge of large blind spots and can’t see directly behind them.

“When you see someone pushing a corner, or trying to get the snow into a spot, just don’t fly right behind us, because it’s kind of hard for us to see in these big vehicles,” McVicar said. “We’ll let you pass if you just hang on tight.”