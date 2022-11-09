Beavercreek road crews ready for winter: How they’re preparing

Beavercreek’s road crews are ready for the season’s big snows.
Crews practice dry runs with their equipment every fall, navigating obstacle courses such as a mock cul-de-sac, and familiarize themselves with their assigned snow routes.
Andrew McVicar, an operator with Beavercreek Public Service Department, said his route from start to finish takes between seven and eight hours, with main roads taking about three hours to get completely clear.
“(We) make sure there’s two paths of travel for traffic, try to get the snow off the road as fast as we can, being safe about it,” he said.
The department’s focus is on safe passage for everyone, Public Service Superintendent Joey Shope said. During the winter, the 18 drivers of the Beavercreek Public Service Division are responsible for removing snow and ice from 577 lane miles of streets in the city, starting with main roads, and then moving to neighborhoods.
There are a few things that residents can do to stay safe this winter around snow plows, such as slowing down, giving plow drivers space and moving vehicles off the street before a big snow event.
" If you see big flashing lights, slow down. Don’t try to pass us, don’t try to pull out in front of a snow plow,” Shope said.
“It’s so important to get your vehicles off the road,” said Mike Thonnerieux, Beavercreek Public Service Director. “It makes it so much easier for these guys to do their job. Give these guys lots of room because it’s difficult, there’s a lot of things going on. You’re driving, moving levers, adjusting the blade, as much room as drivers can give makes it easier for us, and keeps them safe.”
Also, like 18-wheelers, snow plow drivers have the additional challenge of large blind spots and can’t see directly behind them.
“When you see someone pushing a corner, or trying to get the snow into a spot, just don’t fly right behind us, because it’s kind of hard for us to see in these big vehicles,” McVicar said. “We’ll let you pass if you just hang on tight.”
About the Author