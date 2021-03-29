Beavercreek schools to hold community forums about upcoming levy

The district will implement a roughly $8.5 million cuts package in summer 2021 if the renewal levy does not pass in May. The cuts would include eliminating about 134 school employee jobs, plus eliminating busing for the high school and raising participation fees for sports and extracurriculars.

Other changes would include making kindergarten half day, eliminating honors or scholarship courses at the middle and high school levels and increasing preschool tuition.

Last year, Beavercreek put this same expiring levy on the ballot twice, but those times they were trying to convert it to a substitute levy and make it permanent. Voters said no both times. This year, it will be a pure renewal levy (no change in style or tax rate), and will only be for five years.