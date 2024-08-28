BreakingNews
Beavercreek to host first of two town halls about city finances Thursday

Meetings are opportunities to discuss city revenue, spending, services with community’s leadership

Aug 28, 2024
The city of Beavercreek is hosting the first of two town halls Thursday focused on providing detailed information about the city’s finances and addressing resident questions.

“These town halls are a great opportunity for our residents to learn more about the financial state of our city and ask any questions they may have,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. “We believe that informed citizens are essential to making thoughtful and impactful decisions for our community.”

The first town hall is Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Main Elementary School, 2942 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

The second is Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Beavercreek is one of very few cities in Ohio that does not have a city income tax, and the only city anywhere close to its size without one. So the city funds services largely via specific property tax levies for police, fire, roads or other expenses. Most other local cities have a city income tax of 1% to 2.5% to help fund those services.

Beavercreek residents have rejected income tax proposals at the ballot box multiple times, including in 2020 and 2022.

Additionally, Beavercreek City Council is hosting a series of “Community Conversations with City Council,” where residents can meet council members to discuss ideas, projects, and city services. The remaining events are:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6-7 p.m. at Southern Ohio Brewing, 818 Factory Road;
  • Monday, Sept. 16, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, 2751 Fairfield Commons Boulevard;
  • Friday, Sept. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at Beavercreek Pizza Dive, 4021 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Residents are encouraged to submit their city finance questions ahead of the town halls through the city’s website.

