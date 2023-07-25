Beavercreek to vote on tax levy tied to new Spring House Park on November ballot

Beavercreek residents will be asked to vote in November on a new 1.93-mill park levy that, if passed, would pay to develop the city’s new Spring House Park, and fund staff and equipment to benefit the entire parks district.

If approved, the levy would raise property taxes beginning in 2024 by $68 per $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. The city would start construction by late 2024.

The levy millage is the middle of three options council was considering for the park build-out: 1.6 mills, 1.93, and 2.14, which would have funded a full build-out.

All three options included a base 0.45 mills, which is needed to maintain current operations, Beavercreek Parks Superintendent Kim Farrell told city council Monday. That amount would add three new staff members to the parks department and fund maintenance equipment.

Base infrastructure includes roads, utilities, landscaping, and paved and natural trails throughout the park, as well as maintenance facilities and restrooms. Construction would also include a splash pad, playgrounds, picnic shelters, a dog park, six pickleball courts, a fishing dock, and disc golf course.

The levy request includes an additional $6 million for building out amenities, including an event center, an outdoor fitness center, basketball court, archery range, and six more pickleball courts.

The option would also hire 10 full-time employees, including a senior center coordinator, two recreation programmers for the entire park district, five maintenance staff members, a building attendant, and a mechanic.

“This plan for Spring House Park takes the desires of our citizens and puts them into action,” said Beavercreek City Council member Pete Bales. “The opportunity to preserve the green space and create a destination location is important to me, and one that I don’t think we should pass on.”

The levy would raise just over $3.2 million for the city annually. If the levy is approved by voters, the city plans to obtain a $25 million bond with an anticipated 5% interest rate to initiate the upfront development of the park, city communications manager Katy Carrico said Tuesday. The bond would be paid off by $2 million every year over the course of 25 years. The remaining funds will be used to hire the 10 new employees.

The city has also budgeted $1.275 million for capital equipment for all its parks, $101,500 for contractual commodities, $100,000 for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and $200,000 for capital improvements.

Amenities for the park’s Master Plan were chosen from public input sessions held last year. The 148-acre park, the city’s largest to date, is located along Grange Hall Road between Patterson and Shakertown Roads. The city purchased the land last year after it was awarded $738,000 in grants through the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. The city matched the grant using park fees, which is money collected from developers and can only be utilized for parks.

City Council passed the resolution with only Vice Mayor Joanna Garcia dissenting.

The city is hosting an initial trail cleanup on July 31. Volunteers are invited to help clear some of the brush alongside city staff in preparation for the new trails, or to simply come out and experience the natural beauty of the site, Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said. A formal ribbon cutting at the park will take place Aug. 23.

“It is just a beautiful piece of property,” Stone said. “And we’ve made the commitment on all the plans that you see to keep as much of the mature growth that’s there.”