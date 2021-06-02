Beavercreek Twp. zoning commission recommends denying rezoning for proposed subdivision

The Beavercreek Twp. zoning commission has recommended trustees not rezone land proposed for a new 250 home subdivision.
Mark McIntire requested the township rezone 119 acres just south of Tamara Trail and Kingsway Drive in Beavercreek Twp. that is zoned for agricultural use. Some residents are opposed to the potential subdivision because they have concerns with the traffic, the density of the subdivision and how the subdivision would affect access to the surrounding areas.
The zoning commission held two public hearings, one on April 15 and the other on May 6, at Fire Station #61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek to discuss the potential subdivision. The second public hearing ended in a split vote on the rezoning request, which according to the township’s code is not a decision.
On Thursday, the commission voted 3-1 to deny the rezoning request. Seth Axthelm voted “no” and Ann Stalter, Kristin Horton and Jon Hung voted “yes.”
Max McConnell, associate economic and zoning administrator, said township staff at a June 13 meeting will request that trustees hold a hearing on the rezoning application by the property owner. There will be a public hearing with input from both the applicant and residents. Trustees can either approve the rezoning, deny it or send it back to the zoning commission.
Rodney Cossaboon, who lives on Kingsway Drive and would be affected by the subdivision, said he feels that the decision made on Thursday either delayed the inevitable or is a sign the residents opposed to the subdivision are gaining traction.
“Our main concern is the traffic this would cause,” Cossaboon said. “Our peaceful neighborhood would be disrupted.”
There were about a hundred residents opposed to the subdivision at the meeting on Thursday. Residents are also worried about where the entrance and exit to the new subdivision would be. The proposed entrance would have been so that people living in the new subdivision and construction traffic would have to travel through other neighborhoods to get to their homes.
Some on the zoning commission voiced concerns about the width of the roads and the additional cars this subdivision could add to the road.
About 58 acres on the land are existing wetlands; that part of the property will be sold to the Beavercreek Wetlands Association. This area will host a section on the planned Spotted Turtle Trail. Someone from the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association spoke in favor of the rezoning at the meeting on May 6.
McIntire has said, if approved, he plans to live in the subdivision he builds.