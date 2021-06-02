Beavercreek Twp. zoning commission recommends denying rezoning for proposed subdivision

Rodney Cossaboon, who lives on Kingsway Drive and would be affected by the subdivision, said he feels that the decision made on Thursday either delayed the inevitable or is a sign the residents opposed to the subdivision are gaining traction.

“Our main concern is the traffic this would cause,” Cossaboon said. “Our peaceful neighborhood would be disrupted.”

The parcel in question to be redeveloped in Beavercreek Twp. CONTRIBUTED

There were about a hundred residents opposed to the subdivision at the meeting on Thursday. Residents are also worried about where the entrance and exit to the new subdivision would be. The proposed entrance would have been so that people living in the new subdivision and construction traffic would have to travel through other neighborhoods to get to their homes.

Some on the zoning commission voiced concerns about the width of the roads and the additional cars this subdivision could add to the road.

About 58 acres on the land are existing wetlands; that part of the property will be sold to the Beavercreek Wetlands Association. This area will host a section on the planned Spotted Turtle Trail. Someone from the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association spoke in favor of the rezoning at the meeting on May 6.

McIntire has said, if approved, he plans to live in the subdivision he builds.