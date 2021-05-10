Decision on proposed Beavercreek Twp. subdivision request delayed

McConnell said zoning staff was still conferring with the applicant and the township’s legal counsel on the split vote. McConnell said the issue may be taken back to the Zoning Commission in one way or another.

About 58 acres on the land are existing wetlands; that part of the property will be sold to the Beavercreek Wetlands Association. This area will host a section on the planned Spotted Turtle Trail. Someone from the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association spoke in favor of the rezoning at the meeting on May 6.

Some residents are opposed to the potential subdivision because they have concerns with the traffic and flooding it might cause, the density of the subdivision and how the subdivision would affect access to the surrounding areas. Residents were also worried about where the entrance and exit to the new subdivision would be. The proposed entrance would have been so that people living in the new subdivision and construction traffic would have to travel through other neighborhoods to get to their homes.

Karl Heidrich, who lives nearby where the subdivision would go, said he was opposed to the rezoning and said it would not be a “win-win” situation for all involved, especially him and his neighbors. He said the parcel is “landlocked” since people trying to get into the new subdivision would have to drive through other neighborhoods.

At the first hearing, Frank Stauble, who also lives nearby, said his main concern was the traffic the development would cause.

Dennis Mukai, a resident of Beaver Hills Estates, is opposed to the subdivision. He was surprised at the outcome of the zoning meeting.

“This is the first step in what we feel is the right direction,” Mukai said. “We feel the commission heard us.”