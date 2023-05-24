Beavercreek unveils detailed plans for Spring House Park; funding is an issue

The cost to develop the entire master plan for Spring House Park is estimated to be around $35 million, $17 million of which is for infrastructure. This includes water and electric, roads and parking areas, and other necessary utilities, the city said.

“City Council is excited and proud to share Spring House Park’s master plan with the community,” said Mayor Bob Stone. “The thoughtful design and thorough consideration that went into the master plan reflect council’s dedication to providing a space that is vibrant and welcoming for our community. We want to thank everyone who took the time to provide input and played an invaluable role in shaping this plan.”

The city purchased the park land after it was awarded $738,000 in grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through the United States National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund. The city matched the grant dollar-for-dollar using park fees, which is money collected by developments in the city and can only be utilized to purchase parkland.

The city’s current parks levy does not support developing the new park, the city said. As such, development of the park would have to come in a future funding cycle.

Many of the planned amenities were put forth by residents who contributed their thoughts and suggestions. Residents came out “in force” to give their perspective on what the new park should be, Patrick Hoagland, a vice president at Brandstetter Carroll told city council Monday night.

Brandstetter Carroll is the agency spearheading the planning process.

“It’s a beautiful site,” Hoagland said. “There’s a lot of things you can do with this site that match what the residents stated they wanted.”

More than 150 people showed up to two open houses for the park project, and an online survey generated more than 2,100 responses.

“By actively listening to our community members, we have ensured the amenities included in Spring House Park’s master plan align with our residents’ vision, creating a space that reflects their values and fosters a sense of belonging,” said Pete Landrum, city manager.