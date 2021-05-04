Beavercreek will hold more normal July 4 festivities this year

The celebration will be on July 4 and will include a parade, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road and end at Beavercreek High School.

After the parade, the other activities will all take place at Rotary Park, located at 2260 Dayton Xenia Road. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.