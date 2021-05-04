Beavercreek will hold more normal July 4 festivities this year

Beavercreek will host a 2021 Fourth of July celebration, the city announced.
The celebration will be on July 4 and will include a parade, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road and end at Beavercreek High School.
After the parade, the other activities will all take place at Rotary Park, located at 2260 Dayton Xenia Road. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.
All COVID precautions will be taken, the city said. The city plans to hold July Fourth festivities unless more restrictive orders are in place by local or federal governments this summer.
Beavercreek’s Fourth of July Committee is still looking for parade participants, vendors and sponsors. Applications can be found on the city’s website.
Last year, Beavercreek was one of few communities that still put on a fireworks show for the Fourth of July due to COVID restrictions and precautions cities and individuals had to take. The city held the fireworks show at the Mall at Fairfield Commons so that people could social distance and watch from their cars.