Beavercreek’s DCS celebrates $49 million Navy contract

The Alexandria, Va.-based company has Dayton-area offices at 4027 Col. Glenn Highway and 3745 Pentagon Blvd., as well as in Dublin, Ohio.

“With this award, DCS will continue its legacy of supporting NRL’s development, test and evaluation of novel intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance prototype systems and capabilities for the Navy and other customers,” the company said.

“We are proud to continue to provide support to the NRL,” Jim Benbow, DCS chief executive, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the research and development efforts for the Navy.”

Late last year, DCS announced the completion of its merger with Infoscitex, which also had Dayton-area offices. Legacy customers for both companies include eight directorates of Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, both headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and many other familiar military missions.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers technology, engineering, and management services to government agencies in the national security sector.