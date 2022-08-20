Bellbrook church buys former Sears store at Dayton Mall

The church has multiple locations in Ohio and Kentucky, including Mason, Columbus and Florence.

Sears Holdings announced the planned closing of its Dayton Mall store in late September 2018, placing the store among 46 locations the company had then deemed “unprofitable.”

Sears once had been a dominant presence in the Miami Valley, but by 2018, the company had closed or planned to close more than 630 stores across the United States.

Questions were sent to real estate firm Colliers, which helped broker the property’s purchase on behalf of the seller.