Bellbrook Deputy Mayor Nick Edwards dies after battle with cancer

Edwards worked on the City of Bellbrook’s Planning Board from 1997 to 2006. He then left that board to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Property Review Commission from 2007 until 2013. He then ran for city council. He was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He became Deputy Mayor in 2020, the city said.

“Deputy Mayor Edwards was a great council man and even stronger Deputy Mayor. He knew his role and executed it flawlessly,” Bellbrook Mayor Michael Schweller said. “His contributions to the city are numerous. Those of us in the city who worked with him knew his focus as a councilman was to support the citizens of Bellbrook and to continue to make it an even better place for our citizens to call home. Deputy Mayor Edwards will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. His contributions to the city will always be there for our citizens.”