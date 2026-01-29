Bellbrook greenlights rezoning for proposed new office district

Bellbrook City Council approved the rezoning earlier this month.

Lanning’s project, dubbed Eagle Exchange, aims to be a “multi-high-end business” district, with other potential office purposes, rather than restaurant or retail. The project is still in its early stages, and the concept plan includes four buildings, which would be built out gradually as tenants are acquired. The first phase includes Lanning’s medical practice, as well as parking spaces.

“My goal with this property is to make it a community space,” he told the Bellbrook Planning Commission last month. “I designed this to keep as much of the green space as possible while also maintaining the highest and best use for the property.”

Lanning told the planning commission that he was present for a similar public meeting when condos were proposed at the property at 3900 Franklin Street. He and his wife decided to purchase the property, in part because he opposed those condos, as well as any other incompatible uses for the property.

Lanning added he had been looking for a place to buy in order to house his business for a substantial amount of time. Specializing in chiropractic and physical therapy, he has been practicing in the area since 2015.

Ideally, the property would ultimately be a multi-use area for community events, as well as businesses, Lanning said in documents submitted to the city.

“I wanted to create something to where we can make it a ‘cars and coffee,’ a place for gathering for the community, farmers markets … something for trunk or treat or Halloween,” Lanning told the commission.