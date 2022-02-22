Bellbrook public forum on ARPA money is tonight

Bellbrook’s ARPA fund expenditures will be divided into two broad categories: infrastructure and “far-reaching negative economic impacts” of the pandemic, the city said. Bellbrook received the first half of the money in 2021. The primary focus of infrastructure is on stormwater management, road repairs and improvements.

Bellbrook has already allocated $250,000 of its federal stimulus money toward stormwater infrastructure projects in its 2022 budget. The city has experienced major flooding events in recent years, including the complete washout of a bridge in March 2020.