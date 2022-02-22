Bellbrook public forum on ARPA money is tonight

BELLBROOK — This city is seeking resident input tonight on how to spend Bellbrook’s $769,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. A community forum will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Bellbrook’s ARPA fund expenditures will be divided into two broad categories: infrastructure and “far-reaching negative economic impacts” of the pandemic, the city said. Bellbrook received the first half of the money in 2021. The primary focus of infrastructure is on stormwater management, road repairs and improvements.
Bellbrook has already allocated $250,000 of its federal stimulus money toward stormwater infrastructure projects in its 2022 budget. The city has experienced major flooding events in recent years, including the complete washout of a bridge in March 2020.
The city’s focus on economic impacts includes helping local businesses, households, and city government, which lost revenue during the pandemic.
Bellbrook is seeking input from residents for priority projects that fit within those categories for the remaining uncommitted funds.
“Use of the funds is governed by rules of the U.S. Treasury, therefore projects and use of funds will have a narrow focus,” city officials said in a statement. “In order to facilitate a planned discussion, participants are encouraged to send in their ideas and input ahead of the meeting to clerk@cityofbellbrook.org.”
Bellbrook City Hall is located at 15 E. Franklin St.
