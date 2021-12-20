Bellbrook unveils planned improvements to downtown

All told, the entire streetscape project has an estimated cost is just shy of $6.4 million, but each upgrade can be broken down into smaller, more cost-effective projects eligible for federal, state, and local grant money, Kleingers’ Lynne Nischwitz told council Monday.

The most expensive single project is transferring the city’s electric utilities from overhead lines to underground at $1.7 million, but American Rescue Plan Act funds may be available to address some of the city’s infrastructure needs.

“We’ll try to identify what to approach first and what our next steps are going to be,” Mayor Mike Schweller said. “This is an outstanding project, and I’m very pleased with the results so far.”

The full list of potential improvements can be found at cityofbellbrook.org.