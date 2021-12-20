Bellbrook unveils planned improvements to downtown

BELLBROOK — City council last week unveiled planned improvements to its downtown streetscape that it hopes will enhance the safety and presentation of the city’s downtown area.
The goal of the streetscape plan is to provide “vibrant, welcoming public spaces,” while preserving the character and history of Bellbrook.
Improvements focus on Main and Franklin streets, and include adding several crosswalks and accessible curb ramps, extending sidewalks, and addresses putting utilities like broadband and telecom underground. The plan also addresses creating space for pedestrian amenities, particularly around Bellbrock Park, and includes an wheelchair-accessible plaza around the park’s historic sign and city branding. Projects also incorporate landscaping with trees and native vegetation, and upgrades to streetlights, benches and garbage and recycling cans.
The plan would remove some on-street parking at the southeast corner of Main and Franklin streets for traffic safety purposes.
Bellbrook hired civil engineering firm Kleingers to deliver the streetscape project, in the hopes of enhancing safety, walkability and connection from residential neighborhoods to downtown, as well as bringing existing infrastructure up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
All told, the entire streetscape project has an estimated cost is just shy of $6.4 million, but each upgrade can be broken down into smaller, more cost-effective projects eligible for federal, state, and local grant money, Kleingers’ Lynne Nischwitz told council Monday.
The most expensive single project is transferring the city’s electric utilities from overhead lines to underground at $1.7 million, but American Rescue Plan Act funds may be available to address some of the city’s infrastructure needs.
“We’ll try to identify what to approach first and what our next steps are going to be,” Mayor Mike Schweller said. “This is an outstanding project, and I’m very pleased with the results so far.”
The full list of potential improvements can be found at cityofbellbrook.org.
