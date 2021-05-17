Bellbrook school board faces yet another vacancy

For the third time in less than 18 months, the five-member Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board will appoint a new member mid-term.
On Monday, the school district announced that board member Karen Long had resigned Friday, roughly 17 months into a four-year term. Long could not immediately be reached for comment.
The remaining school board members will begin considering candidates soon, with President David Carpenter saying the board plans to name a replacement at the June 10 regular meeting.
An application for the position can be found at on the school’s website. Those interested in serving should submit the completed application and a letter of interest by 4 p.m. May 27, either via email to info@bss.k12.oh.us, or by mail, to board president David Carpenter, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, OH 45305.
The appointment will only be for the remainder of 2021, as a replacement for the final two years of Long’s term must be decided via the November 2021 election.
In December 2019, 13-year veteran Bellbrook school board member Kathy Kingston retired, citing health concerns. She was replaced weeks later by Kevin Price, who was selected from among 13 applicants.
Then last November, Mary Frantz died suddenly, after serving on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board for more than 30 years. She was replaced weeks later by Audra Dorn, who was selected from among 10 applicants.
These changes mean four of the five school board seats will be up for grabs in November — the final two years of Long’s term, plus the seats currently held by Dorn, Price and Virginia Slouffman, which are up for vote on their normal four-year cycle.
The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district has gone through a tense past three years, as residents argued vehemently over the financial state of the schools. Residents rejected three straight school levies in 2019 and 2020, then approved a seven-year levy to stabilize the district two weeks ago.