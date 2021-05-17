Bellbrook school board faces yet another vacancy

Explore Price appointed to replace Kingston on school board

In December 2019, 13-year veteran Bellbrook school board member Kathy Kingston retired, citing health concerns. She was replaced weeks later by Kevin Price, who was selected from among 13 applicants.

Then last November, Mary Frantz died suddenly, after serving on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board for more than 30 years. She was replaced weeks later by Audra Dorn, who was selected from among 10 applicants.

These changes mean four of the five school board seats will be up for grabs in November — the final two years of Long’s term, plus the seats currently held by Dorn, Price and Virginia Slouffman, which are up for vote on their normal four-year cycle.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district has gone through a tense past three years, as residents argued vehemently over the financial state of the schools. Residents rejected three straight school levies in 2019 and 2020, then approved a seven-year levy to stabilize the district two weeks ago.