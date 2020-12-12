Bellbrook schools fill board position left by school leader’s death

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education appointed a new board member to fill the vacant position left by long-time school board member Mary Frantz, who died in late November.
Audra Dorn was chosen from ten applicants. Dorn is a former Air Force officer and is currently a Senior Procurement Specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the school district said in a release.
Dorn has two children currently enrolled in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools.
The school board also said that Dorn has been actively involved in school administration as a member of the Superintendent Advisory Committee and Special Needs Parent Advisory Committee.
In a letter of intent submitted with her application and published on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school website, Dorn wrote that she believed the school board’s most pressing concerns are the district’s fiscal problems, along with the failure to pass levies recently.
She promised to use skills from negotiating government contracts, and wrote, “I am fully aware that our current financial crisis cannot be handled by simply cutting salaries or making simple changes, as some would have you believe.”
Also in the letter she talked about the difficulties due by the coronavirus pandemic, saying that she is a “huge proponent for in-person education and believe the district should do everything in its power to keep our students…particularly our youngest and those with special needs…in school.”