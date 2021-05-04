Voters narrowly rejecting Bellbrook school levy in early returns

Explore Read about all school levies on the May 4 ballot

Other than that, district operations would stay the same, with the additional funding intended to prevent the schools from running out of money. Bellbrook’s five-year financial forecast currently projects that to happen in the 2023-24 school year.

The district has touted $4.8 million in budget cuts, but the forecast shows those cuts have been offset by increases in other areas, with district general fund spending staying flat at $29.8 million in 2018-19, 2019-20 and this year. Revenues have been lower, averaging $29.1 million in those three years.

Superintendent Doug Cozad has said the financial need for a levy has not gone away, so the school district will keep bringing the question to voters. Local resident John Stafford, who has led a vocal “Vote No” movement, said the school district is not listening to its residents, who have said no three times.

This campaign, like the previous ones, has been contentious, with name-calling on both sides.

Stafford won a court ruling last year that the district violated open meetings law, and another of his complaints has triggered a state auditor’s investigation into school campaign spending.

School board officials have pointed out that Stafford repeatedly misrepresented the state’s 2020 performance audit findings about Bellbrook schools, and used false information in social media posts about the levy.

Cozad says if the levy passes, he’ll generally be comfortable with the education and services the district can provide in the coming years, pending news on the state legislature’s new K-12 school funding plan.