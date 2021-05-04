Voters narrowly rejecting Bellbrook school levy in early returns

Partial absentee ballot results as of 7:40 p.m. Tuesday show voters so far narrowly rejecting the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school levy, with 48% of voters in favor and 52% opposed, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.
Votes will continue to be updated through the evening.
This is the fourth Bellbrook school levy request in two years, after residents rejected the first three. It is a 7-year, 4.9-mill property tax levy, which would raise $3.22 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $171.50 annually.
If the levy is rejected, 2-3 teaching positions will go unfilled this summer, and another levy is possible in November.
The school board agreed In March that if the levy passes, previous cuts would be reversed in only three areas. Two librarians would be hired so that all school libraries would once again be open every day. STEM classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade would be reinstated by hiring one teacher for that role. And the return of 31 small supplemental contracts (often a few thousand dollars each) would bring back advisors so that certain canceled clubs and activities (like a spring play or sports team) can resume.
Other than that, district operations would stay the same, with the additional funding intended to prevent the schools from running out of money. Bellbrook’s five-year financial forecast currently projects that to happen in the 2023-24 school year.
The district has touted $4.8 million in budget cuts, but the forecast shows those cuts have been offset by increases in other areas, with district general fund spending staying flat at $29.8 million in 2018-19, 2019-20 and this year. Revenues have been lower, averaging $29.1 million in those three years.
Superintendent Doug Cozad has said the financial need for a levy has not gone away, so the school district will keep bringing the question to voters. Local resident John Stafford, who has led a vocal “Vote No” movement, said the school district is not listening to its residents, who have said no three times.
This campaign, like the previous ones, has been contentious, with name-calling on both sides.
Stafford won a court ruling last year that the district violated open meetings law, and another of his complaints has triggered a state auditor’s investigation into school campaign spending.
School board officials have pointed out that Stafford repeatedly misrepresented the state’s 2020 performance audit findings about Bellbrook schools, and used false information in social media posts about the levy.
Cozad says if the levy passes, he’ll generally be comfortable with the education and services the district can provide in the coming years, pending news on the state legislature’s new K-12 school funding plan.