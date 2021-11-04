Bellbrook Schools superintendent, current and past board members face criminal charges

Criminal charges were filed Thursday in Xenia Municipal Court against five Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools officials, including its superintendent and school board president.
Superintendent Doug Cozad, 47, faces eight misdemeanor charges, including four counts of illegal transaction of public funds and four counts of dereliction of duty, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.
Board President David Carpenter, board member Virginia Slouffman and past board members Liz Betz and Kathy Kingston were charged with one count each of illegal transaction of public funds and dereliction of duty.
All of the charges filed in connection with a state auditor’s citation are related to alleged misuse of public funds during a May 2019 Bellbrook school levy campaign.
Ohio Auditor’s Office press secretary Allie Dumski said her office was appointed special prosecutor in the case but that “it is our policy not to discuss ongoing work.”
All five are due for arraignment Nov. 17, court records show.
“I don’t believe that there has been any wrongdoing of any sort,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said he has no plans to step down from the board, and Cozad is still working for the district.
Cozad did not return a message requesting comment. Slouffman, Betz and Kingston could not be reached for comment.