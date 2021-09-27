Bellbrook seeking public input on downtown streetscape project

BELLOBROOK — The city is seeking public input on the future downtown streetscape at a Wednesday open-house community forum.
Hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bellbrook Fine Art Gallery, 15 West Franklin Street, the city is looking to gather input and comments from residents and businesses on proposed improvements to the downtown area.
Anyone interested in seeing the proposed elements and providing input to steer the final elements of the streetscape plan is welcome, the city said.
“Revitalizing Downtown was a resounding priority we heard from our residents, so we are taking action to put those priorities in place. This is an exciting time for Bellbrook, and we want everyone to participate in shaping our future,” said Mayor Mike Schweller.
Bellbrook has hired the Kleingers Group, a civil engineering firm, to formulate the streetscape plan, which is focused around Franklin Street and Main Street. The study will address the short and long-term infrastructure and streetscape investments the city should plan for to enhance the vibrancy and reinvestment efforts downtown.
The proposed improvements would “create vibrant and welcoming public spaces,” according to city documents. Additionally, the plan has goals of “preserving the city’s character and history,” improving pedestrian access and wheelchair accessibility, and increasing the viability of on-street parking over the course of the next three years.