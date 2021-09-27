dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bellbrook seeking public input on downtown streetscape project

Bellbrook is looking to make improvements to downtown with a streetscape project. FILE
Caption
Bellbrook is looking to make improvements to downtown with a streetscape project. FILE

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
52 minutes ago
Open house scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellbrook Fine Art Gallery.

BELLOBROOK — The city is seeking public input on the future downtown streetscape at a Wednesday open-house community forum.

Hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bellbrook Fine Art Gallery, 15 West Franklin Street, the city is looking to gather input and comments from residents and businesses on proposed improvements to the downtown area.

Anyone interested in seeing the proposed elements and providing input to steer the final elements of the streetscape plan is welcome, the city said.

“Revitalizing Downtown was a resounding priority we heard from our residents, so we are taking action to put those priorities in place. This is an exciting time for Bellbrook, and we want everyone to participate in shaping our future,” said Mayor Mike Schweller.

ExploreBellbrook evaluating proposals for new downtown streetscape

Bellbrook has hired the Kleingers Group, a civil engineering firm, to formulate the streetscape plan, which is focused around Franklin Street and Main Street. The study will address the short and long-term infrastructure and streetscape investments the city should plan for to enhance the vibrancy and reinvestment efforts downtown.

The proposed improvements would “create vibrant and welcoming public spaces,” according to city documents. Additionally, the plan has goals of “preserving the city’s character and history,” improving pedestrian access and wheelchair accessibility, and increasing the viability of on-street parking over the course of the next three years.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County to start giving Pfizer COVID-19 boosters Wednesday
2
Single tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center to go on sale...
3
Help us report on insurance coverage for mental health care
4
Hall Hunger Initiative moves into the Fitz Center at UD
5
Career center’s $158M expansion hits halfway point
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top