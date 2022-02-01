BENGALS FANS: Get your souvenir editions of the Dayton Daily News here

Savor the sweet victory of the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship season and Super Bowl appearance with keepsake reprints from the Dayton Daily News.
IN YOUR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY NEWSPAPER:
If you’re a print subscriber, you’ll receive a 16-page souvenir section in your Super Bowl Sunday newspaper delivered to your home Feb. 13. This special section will include the posters that have been part of your digital e-Paper throughout the season.
If you don’t receive home delivery, you can purchase the paper at all in-store locations on Feb. 13. The bonus 16-page special section will be included in the paper on Super Bowl Sunday.
IN OUR ONLINE STORE NOW:
You can purchase copies of special editions, celebratory front pages and all of our Bengals season pages, at our online store, which also is found at www.bit.ly/ddnbengals . Through our partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques, so you can proudly display these keepsakes of the Bengals championship season.