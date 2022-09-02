BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the finalists! Get ready to vote starting Tuesday

BreakingNews
We’ve set our finalists in Best of Dayton as we prepare to start the voting on Tuesday.

You can view the finalists by going to the ballot page and scrolling down to the ballot. Finalists are listed for all of our 179 contests, and you can vote starting Tuesday morning.

Voting will happen through Monday, Sept. 26, and we’ll be announcing our winners in late October.

Here are the finalists in the Top 10 most nominated contests:

Best Pizza

Dewey’s Pizza

Flying Pizza

Joe’s Pizzeria

Marion’s Piazza

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Pizza Bandit

Best Bakery

Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Boosalis Baking and Cafe

The Cakery

Dorothy Lane Market

Good Hands Bread Co.

The Neighborhood Nest

Best Donut Shop

Bear Creek Donuts

Bill’s Donut Shop

The Donut Haus Bakery

Donut Palace

Jim’s Donut Shop

Stan the Donut Man

Best Hamburger

Hamburger Wagon

Loose Ends Brewing

McNasty’s

The Root Beer Stande

Slyder’s Tavern

Wengers Bar & Grill

Best Breakfast

The Blue Berry Café

The Brunch Club

Butter Cafe

First Watch

George’s Family Restaurant

Tank’s Bar and Grill

Best Mexican Food

Chiapas Mexican Grill

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria Mixteca

Best Family Restaurant

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

George’s Family Restaurant

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Ozu852

The Root Beer Stande

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Best Brewery/Distillery

Alematic Artisan Ales

Bock Family Brewing

Branch & Bone

Eudora Brewing Company

Loose Ends Brewing

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Best Local Celebrity

Allison Janney

Dave Chappelle

Jim Bucher

K.Carter

Mike Kidd

Rev. Cool

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Florentine Restaurant

Grist

Jasper Kitchen + Bar

Loose Ends Brewing

Ozu852

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

