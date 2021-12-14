BEST OF DAYTON: How Marion’s continues its pizza reign in the region

Customer service has always been a focus for Marion’s, which was founded by Marion Glass in 1965. Though the idea of providing strong customer service isn’t new, the original Glass was devoted to giving each customer the best possible product for the best value from opening day. This commitment continues to this day.

“I think that one major draw for us is that we have such large dining rooms,” Roger Glass, Marion’s son, said. “People can bring in large groups and spread out. I think that is really helping us right now too.”

This was also true of the original location on Patterson Road in Dayton, which offered seating for 200 customers inside, a unique offering for the time. The indoor dining areas are still decorated to resemble Italian style piazzas, or courtyards, which help bring the outdoors in, providing a bit of warmth in sunshine even during the cold and gray Ohio winters.

Over the years, many celebrities have visited and have contributed to the success of some of Marion’s most popular pizzas, including the number one seller, the Deluxe, piled almost to the edge with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Known as “Dayton Style Pizza,” the pies are made on thin crusts and cut into the signature square pieces for which Marion’s is known. Marion’s has also added a gluten free crust to their menu.

“We decided to just maintain things the way we’ve always done them for now,” Glass said. “We have been waiting for the people to return and they have been coming. Once we get through this pandemic era, we will look at what’s next.”

Marion’s Piazza

First Place: Best Pizza Restaurant

First Place: Best Restaurant for a Large Group

First Place: Best Square-Cut Pizza

Second Place: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com