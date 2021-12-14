dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: How Marion’s continues its pizza reign in the region

It's that time of year for Marion's Pizza deal!

Marion’s Piazza has been a favorite in Dayton for more than five decades, and it’s official yet again in the Best of Dayton contest.

The restaurant chain swept the Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Square-Cut Pizza contests in this year’s event, the third straight victory in both contests. It also remains a favorite for gathering, as it finished first in Best Restaurant for a Large Group and second in Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner.

Marion’s CEO Roger Glass isn’t surprised. He says that sticking to the “tried and true” pizza recipes they have used for decades seems to make everyone happy and keeps the customers coming back year after year.

“We aren’t doing anything much differently than we did for the past few years,” Glass said. “And folks are piling in. Our business is definitely up, not only from last year during the pandemic, but also from 2018 and 2019.”

Customer service has always been a focus for Marion’s, which was founded by Marion Glass in 1965. Though the idea of providing strong customer service isn’t new, the original Glass was devoted to giving each customer the best possible product for the best value from opening day. This commitment continues to this day.

“I think that one major draw for us is that we have such large dining rooms,” Roger Glass, Marion’s son, said. “People can bring in large groups and spread out. I think that is really helping us right now too.”

This was also true of the original location on Patterson Road in Dayton, which offered seating for 200 customers inside, a unique offering for the time. The indoor dining areas are still decorated to resemble Italian style piazzas, or courtyards, which help bring the outdoors in, providing a bit of warmth in sunshine even during the cold and gray Ohio winters.

Over the years, many celebrities have visited and have contributed to the success of some of Marion’s most popular pizzas, including the number one seller, the Deluxe, piled almost to the edge with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Known as “Dayton Style Pizza,” the pies are made on thin crusts and cut into the signature square pieces for which Marion’s is known. Marion’s has also added a gluten free crust to their menu.

Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2021

Credit: Lisa Powell

Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2021 STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL
Marion's Piazza won the "Best Pizza" category for the Best of Dayton 2021 STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

“We decided to just maintain things the way we’ve always done them for now,” Glass said. “We have been waiting for the people to return and they have been coming. Once we get through this pandemic era, we will look at what’s next.”

Marion’s Piazza

First Place: Best Pizza Restaurant

First Place: Best Restaurant for a Large Group

First Place: Best Square-Cut Pizza

Second Place: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com

