Best of Dayton: Who has the best Mexican food? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top.
Best Mexican Food has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here are the finalists in Best Mexican Food:
Chiapas Mexican Grill
Multiple Area Locations | 937-949-3390 | Website | Facebook
El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Multiple Area Locations | Website | Facebook
Credit: Mark Fisher
Credit: Mark Fisher
Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina
3800 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-293-3777 | Website | Facebook
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Multiple Area Locations | 937-280-4320 | Website | Facebook
Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E 3rd St, Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Website | Facebook