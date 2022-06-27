Bethel group withdraws court petition to remove school board members

The petition for removal claimed the board members failed to comply with the Ohio Sunshine Law and allegedly discussed issues not proper for consideration in an executive session.

The removal complaint alleged the board members had:

** Jointly and/or individually, willfully and flagrantly exercised authority or power not authorized by law;

** Refused or willfully neglected to enforce the law and perform official duties imposed on them by law;

** Exceeded the scope of their responsibilities and/or authority.

The board members had not filed responses to the allegations.

An evidentiary hearing in the case had been scheduled for Monday before Judge Jeannine Pratt, but was not held, given the dismissal.

The district’s superintendent, Justin Firks, has filed his resignation, effective July 31. He cited the controversy in his resignation. He will become a principal in the Elida school district, near Lima. The Bethel board of education has a special meeting scheduled Monday evening to hire an interim superintendent.