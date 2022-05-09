Beavercreek defense contractor lands $97M AFRL contract

A Beavercreek defense contractor has been awarded a $97,500,000 contract for research and development work, the Department of Defense said late last week.
The contract to Parallax Advanced Research provides for the application of cognitive systems engineering and agile software development methods in a variety of operational domains, the DOD said.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and is expected to be completed by May 6, 2029.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received, the DOD said. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at the time of award.
The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.
Also awarded last week, CDO Technologies in Riverside will be among 14 firms sharing a contract with a maximum value of $72.9 million for network infrastructure support services for the Defense Logistics Agency.
These are one-year base contracts with, locations of performance across the continental U.S., with a June 30, 2023 end date.
About the Author