BreakingNews
Wages of COVID: Pay has increased in region, but so has inflation
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Beavercreek defense contractor lands $97M AFRL contract

Parallax Advanced Research image

caption arrowCaption
Parallax Advanced Research image

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

A Beavercreek defense contractor has been awarded a $97,500,000 contract for research and development work, the Department of Defense said late last week.

The contract to Parallax Advanced Research provides for the application of cognitive systems engineering and agile software development methods in a variety of operational domains, the DOD said.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and is expected to be completed by May 6, 2029.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received, the DOD said. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

Also awarded last week, CDO Technologies in Riverside will be among 14 firms sharing a contract with a maximum value of $72.9 million for network infrastructure support services for the Defense Logistics Agency.

These are one-year base contracts with, locations of performance across the continental U.S., with a June 30, 2023 end date.

In Other News
1
More physicians needed with training to care for older adults
2
Sunshine, warm temperatures return this week
3
Moraine pursuing economic development growth around Fuyao, other areas
4
Greene County water projects hit by uncertainty of costs, timing
5
Wages of COVID: Pay has increased in region, but so has inflation

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top