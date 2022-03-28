Biden to propose $813 billion in national security spending

Biden will propose $813.3 billion in fiscal year 2023 national security spending, an increase of $31 billion or 4% from fiscal 2022, according to preliminary reports.

Proposed defense funding includes $4.1 billion for research and development, almost $5 billion for a space-based missile warning system and nearly $2 billion for a missile defense system poised against ballistic missile threats.