Biden to propose $813 billion in national security spending

caption arrowCaption
Local News
By , Staff
16 minutes ago
Reports point to a proposed 4% increase in defense spending

President Joe Biden is set to release his fiscal year federal budget proposal today, kicking off the long budget-crafting process and outlining his fiscal priorities.

Biden will propose $813.3 billion in fiscal year 2023 national security spending, an increase of $31 billion or 4% from fiscal 2022, according to preliminary reports.

Proposed defense funding includes $4.1 billion for research and development, almost $5 billion for a space-based missile warning system and nearly $2 billion for a missile defense system poised against ballistic missile threats.

And according to national reports, Biden for the first time will propose that the Department of Veterans Affairs get its own discrete stream of funding for medical purposes, the New York Times reported.

The budget proposal is only a first step in the lengthy federal budget process and is not binding on Congress. Congress only approved FY 2022 appropriations in mid-March, less than two weeks ago, after operating on continuing resolutions for half a year.

Last year, the president’s budget draft proposed $715 billion for defense, an $11 billion increase from the previous year’s spending level. Appropriations eventually passed this month by Congress provided $782 billion for defense-related accounts.

