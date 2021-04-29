Biden’s address: Ohio leaders react to president’s first address to Congress

“On the economy, President Biden’s tax hikes would largely dismantle the 2017 tax cuts that unleashed record job and wage growth and produced the lowest poverty rate since the government started tracking it 60 years ago,” Portman said on Twitter.

Biden also announced his plan to provide universal pre-k to every three- and four-year-old in the country.

Dayton Mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Nan Whaley said there is no greater investment in Ohio’s future than the education of it’s children. Under Whaley’s leadership, Dayton passed a ballot initiative in 2016 to provide high-quality preschool to every four-year-old in the city, regardless of zip code.

“This critical issue is finally getting the national attention it deserves. It shouldn’t matter what zip code you live in, you should be able to get a good education in Ohio. When I’m Governor, I’ll work to make sure that’s a reality across our entire state.”

Dayton children have seen meaningful gains in kindergarten readiness, the mayor’s office said. In the 2018-2019 school year, Dayton children enrolled in Preschool Promise were rated as 16 percent “more ready for Kindergarten” than children not enrolled in the program. The program has made gains in bridging the learning gap between black and white children in Dayton.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, called Biden’s spending plan irresponsible.

“Last night, President Biden proposed more irresponsible and out-of-control spending despite asking for cuts to the defense budget that could impact Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As we seek economic recovery from the pandemic, I remain gravely concerned with the Biden administration’s dangerously misplaced priorities.”

Republican Michael Leipold, a Xenia EMS pilot who is running for U.S. Senate, called the president’s address to Congress “dangerous and divisive for Ohio.”

“President Biden promised during the campaign to be a moderate and work to bring our country together. Tonight’s speech only deepened the divide by pushing for the dangerous progressive agenda,” Leipold said.

Today, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will hold a virtual roundtable with veterans and veterans’ advocates from the Dayton area to hear about the challenges they are facing and the support they need.

Ryan launched his U.S. Senate campaign this week. He is holding a Workers First Tour to hear from workers across Ohio about the challenges they are facing -- including Ohio’s veterans and military community.

Today’s event will be via Zoom at 2p.m. with Ryan, Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain, Connie Pillich and Dayton-area veterans and advocates. Those interested can RSVP to Izzi@TimForOH.com.