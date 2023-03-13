‘Big Daddy’ at 50: Remembering the larger-than-life football career of Dunbar’s Dan Wilkinson

His high school coach, Tom Montgomery, said at the time, “A lot of people see Big Daddy and think he’s fat. Believe me, this is no fat kid. He has some upper-body strength, and he can move. He can put’em up and lay’em down.”

Wilkinson was a quiet young man who let his shoulder pads do the talking. “I keep quiet and make sure I do my job,” he said, “I want to play under control and stay away from stupid penalties.”

By the time Wilkinson arrived at Ohio State, he was 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds. He wanted to play defense, but coaches were unsure, due to his weight. There was some thought that he could play offensive tackle, but the team already had a strong veteran group. When he didn’t lose enough weight in time to start the season, coaches said he wasn’t going to play, and he was redshirted.

Wilkinson lost 40 pound to start his first season at Ohio State and became the team weight-lifting champion, pressing 455 pounds.

As a redshirt freshman, still just 19, Wilkinson was second on the team with 10.5 tackles for losses and led the team with 6.5 quarterback sacks. He won first-team All-Big Ten honors.

More nicknames followed, “World,” “Planet X” and “Food World,” among others.

During his sophomore year, Wilkinson was named first-team All-American.

It wasn’t a big surprise when after his sophomore year, he announced that he would turn professional and enter the 1994 NFL draft.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Wilkinson would be taken No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, which is what happened. He signed a six-year, $14.4 million contract, becoming the highest paid player in Bengals franchise history at that time.

Wilkinson remained with the Bengals for four seasons, before moving on and playing for the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Wilkinson played for 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2007.