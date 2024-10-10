Big occupiers boost Dayton industrial real estate in 3Q, report finds

The total inventory in the Dayton market expanded to 103.98 million square feet, up from 103.7 million square feet last quarter, with the addition of 281,482 square feet of new supply.

“This increase, though modest, reflects the ongoing need for industrial space, driven by key occupiers,” Colliers said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

With a decline in vacancy rates to 3.5%, compared to 4.2% in the second quarter and 5.5% in the third quarter of 2023, “the Dayton industrial market is experiencing a strong and sustained period of demand, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the year,” the firm said.

Even with 15% fewer tenants in the market compared to the third quarter last year, net absorption for the most recent quarter surged to 1.1 million square feet, a sharp reversal from the negative absorption seen over the previous two quarters.

Net absorption measures changes in occupied space, taking into consideration vacated space and newly built space.

Higher net absorption represents more space being leased than vacated. Negative absorption means more space is vacated.

In the second quarter of 2024, the market saw -468,400 square feet of negative absorption, while the third quarter of 2023 recorded -463,800 square feet, highlighting the turnaround in market dynamics this quarter.

The jump in absorption is largely attributed to key tenants such as Sierra Nevada on Old Springfield Road and ESI Electrical Contractors on Sand Lake Road, who all took substantial amounts of space, solidifying their presence in the Dayton market, Colliers said.

Additionally, completed expansions from Yaskawa and Innomark added to the positive absorption figures, the report said.

Among the biggest deals of the quarter: An undisclosed buyer bought property at 115-125 W. National Road, in a $1.77 million deal, Colliers said. Leinster Property Solutions bought property at 4825 Gateway Circle for $1.4 million.