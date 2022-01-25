Ohio bill seeks to require hospitals to let some visitors see patients during pandemics

A bill introduced by a local lawmaker seeks to require hospitals to allow visitors the same degree of access during a pandemic as during normal times, though with some caveats.
State Reps. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, introduced House Bill 324 in May, and it got a second hearing Tuesday before the House Health Committee, which Lipps chairs.
Hospitals across Ohio have limited visitors at various times during the pandemic in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Unless there’s a public health order prohibiting it, the bill says, hospitals would be required to allow in-person visits during a pandemic from “the patient’s family, caretakers or clergy,” plus lawyers and “other individuals providing care or companionship to the patient.”
Even if a public health order is in place prohibiting visitors, hospitals couldn’t bar visitation “if the patient’s condition becomes terminal.”
The patient, or someone empowered to make decisions for them, could designate allowed visitors.
But those visits must be “conducted in such a way as to not endanger the health of hospital patients, staff or other individuals in the hospital facility.”
The Ohio Hospital Association is still reviewing the bill, spokesperson John Palmer said, and hasn’t taken a position on it.
Although the bill names family first, most of its supporters so far have been members of the clergy. During the Jan. 25 committee hearing, state Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, a committee member and pastor, echoed witness testimony and said he “almost literally had to fight my way into hospitals,” to visit COVID-19 patients in the past two years.
Under the bill, hospitals could require visitors to wear masks and take other “reasonable safety precautions.” They could limit the number of visitors to a patient at one time, but not down to one.
Hospitals could require screening for disease symptoms before allowing entry, and prohibit entry to anyone showing symptoms. They could require visitors to stay in the patient’s room or a designated visitor space, and limit their other movements around the building.
About the Author