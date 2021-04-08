Billboards in Dayton highlight importance of using a crosswalk

Dayton Children’s, Dayton Public Schools, the city of Dayton and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been busy installing new crosswalks to make sure children are able to safely cross the road. This past year, city of Dayton installed more than 100 new crosswalks near Dayton schools.

“The goal of these new crosswalks is to make it easier to walk from place to place throughout the city, especially near schools. We also want to make sure everyone is safe as they walk in Dayton,” said Abbey Pettiford, injury prevention coordinator at Dayton Children’s Hospital.