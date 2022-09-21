Bird electric scooter rentals roll into Xenia

Riders will need to download the Bird app to use a scooter. The app shows you the closest scooter to your location, according to city officials. Use the app to unlock it prior to riding, and pay for the amount of time you’d like to use it. Unlocking a scooter will cost $1, then usage costs between $.39 and $.59 per minute.

City leaders said that Xenia is a “perfect fit” for the scooters, otherwise known as “shared mobility devices.”