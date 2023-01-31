Black History Month events, contests planned in Dayton area communities

Additional Black History Month programs and events can be found by visiting DaytonMetroLibrary.org/BlackCulture.

Art exhibition Edward A. Dixon gallery

A Black History art exhibition will be on display at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 North St. Clair St., Dayton, during Black History Month. The artwork has a focus on the distinguished military service of Black Americans, cultural figures and other Black history from the 20th century to present.

Featured artists include Clifford Darrett, Gregory DeGroat, Clarise Moore, Gregory Changa Freeman and Nathan Conner. The exhibition is slated to open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 2 and run until Feb. 25. There will be a public reception and artist talk with light refreshments on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.eadgallery.com.

Three trivia nights at Hope Center

Celebrate Black History Month by joining in on three fun nights of Black History Trivia on Thursday, Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 6 p.m., presented by Sinclair at The Hope Center. Each session will be different and have new trivia questions.

Whether you’re an expert or novice, join Sinclair’s Chief Diversity Officer Michael Carter for a fun night of trivia, answering questions that will dive deeper than the typical black history questions.

Located at the Omega CDC’s Hope Center at 1816 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, in the Sinclair Suite. The event is free.

Contact Elise Herzing with any questions at elise.herzing@omegacdc.org, or call 937-723-8254, ext. 210.

Guest speakers at Dayton Metro Library

The Dayton Metro Library’s Social Justice Speaker Series allows guest speakers an opportunity to discuss some of the most critical social justice issues of today. The library begins its second season of this popular series with:

Gene Andrew Jarrett: Poetry and Planes in Black and White: How Paul Laurence Dunbar and Orville Wright Collaborated Across Ohio’s Color Line, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7:30 p.m., in the Main Library’s Eichelberger Forum.

Jarrett is the author of The Life and Times of a Caged Bird, which captures the story of how Dunbar excelled against all odds to become an accomplished and versatile artist. Registration is not required for this program, which is suitable for both adults and families.

Jarrett’s visit is in partnership with the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and is sponsored by Friends of the Dayton Metro Library. For more information about Jarrett and DML’s Social Justice Speaker Series, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/SocialJustice.

Black History & Culture Walk

Troy Main Street will host the second Black History & Culture Walk First Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The evening will include education and entertainment including a Black History info hunt coordinated with the Troy Local History Library and taking place throughout the downtown area. More information on the info hunt will be available at 4 W. Main St. at the Troy Main Street table.

Also during the evening, three performances will be offered at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center beginning at 6 p.m. when Elizabeth Stafford will share stories of life growing up in the south. At 6:30 p.m., Kane Feltner and Loretta Phillips will provide a musical performance with a tap dance demonstration at 7 p.m.

For more information, contract Troy Main Street at 937-339-5455.

Trotwood holding essay contest for students

The City of Trotwood is hosting an expression contest for students for Black History Month.

Students, grades 3-12 from all schools within the City of Trotwood are encouraged to submit an original essay, spoken word, a work of art, musical selection or any other form of communication and expression of their desire, inspired by the theme, “Black History is World History”. Submissions will be divided into three groups: 3rd - 5th grade, 6th – 8th grade and 9th – 12th grade. There will be 3 winners selected from each group; winners will receive a cash prize, a public display of their expression piece, and City Council recognition for their expression piece. 1st place $775; 2nd place $50; 3rd place $25.

Contest entries must be submitted to Parks & Recreation Marketing Coordinator, Charles Wheeler III via email, chwheeler@trotwood.org, by Friday, Feb. 17. Submissions must be original work and include the student’s name, school, grade, and parent’s contact information.

PEACOC hosting video essay contest

Springboro-area students are invited to compete in the 2023 Black History Month Video Essay Contest.

The contest is a part of the Black History Month celebration sponsored by Parents Empowering All Children of Color (PEACOC) in conjunction with Springboro schools.

PEACOC is excited to provide an opportunity for Springboro-area students to celebrate unsung black heroes during Black History Month.

The Black History Month Video Essay Contest is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in Springboro or Clearcreek Twp. All submissions must be received before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Submissions that do not meet the criteria or that plagiarized others’ work will not be considered. By your submission, PEACOC is granted permission to use your likeness and video for purposes of the BHM Video Essay Contest.

The Video Essay Awards Ceremony will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.

For more information about PEACOC’s Black History Month Video Essay Contest, email PEACOC at PEACOC@peacoc.us or see the website at www.PEACOC.us.

Know of a Black History Month event or contest that we have not published? Send it by email to ddnnews@coxinc.com and we will publish it.