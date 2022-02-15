Black History Month events

Video essay contest for students

Ongoing — Springboro-area students are invited to compete in the 2022 Black History Month video essay contest. The contest is a part of the Black History Month celebration sponsored by Parents Empowering All Children of Color (PEACOC) in conjunction with Springboro Community City School District. PEACOC is excited to provide an opportunity for Springboro area students to celebrate unsung Black heroes.

The Black History Month video essay contest is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in Springboro or Clearcreek Twp. All submissions must be uploaded to PEACOC Google Classroom (code: c6uffom) before 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. The video essay awards ceremony will be via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Submissions that do not meet the criteria, that plagiarized others’ work, or do not include a complete application and release form, will not be considered.

For more information, email: PEACOC@peacoc.us or visit the website: www.PEACOC.us.

2021 Art of Soul! juried art show awards

Sat., Feb. 26, 1 – 2 p.m. at National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce.

Join in for the last viewing of the 2021 Art of Soul! juried art show from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and meet some of the artists who created the 66 pieces of artwork. During the 1 p.m. ceremony, the winners of the 2021 show will be announced, and all participating artists will be recognized for their excellent submissions reflecting the theme of “Black Future.” Ceremony is included with museum admission: $6 per adult, $5 per senior, $3 for ages 6–17, Free for Ohio History Connection & NAAMCC members. For more information, visit OhioHistory.org/naamcc or email InfoNAAMCC@ohiohistory.org.