BLACKSHEAR OPINION: Pricing algorithms bill among top 2026 priorities

Of the many responsibilities associated with being a state senator is helping people that are dealing with problems. Whether it’s needing local resources, troubleshooting issues with state agencies, or looking for funding opportunities, my office is happy to help! I am proud to say that my office was able to help over 125 constituents with casework this year.

We have also kept in touch with local residents by hosting 18 “office hours” at public libraries and other locations throughout District 6. These are opportunities for constituents to stop in and talk about different concerns, ideas, or anything else on their mind. I always enjoy getting to meet with people face-to-face and get feedback and ideas for how I can be most effective at serving the community.

One of my goals has been to keep my constituents in the loop. Too often people only hear about laws that affect them after they have already taken effect. To that extent I have been active in posting on social media- Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok where I post psa’s and recap videos for important Statehouse news.

I understand not everyone is active on social media, so my office routinely sends out physical mail to constituents. We send out monthly newsletters, birthday letters, letters to new homeowners, commendations and congratulatory letters for businesses and individuals and more. In 2025 we were able to reach over 15,000 constituents through mail correspondence. Additionally, we went out 132 commendations to recognize outstanding achievements of District 6 residents.

2026 look ahead

Despite our many accomplishments in 2025, we are aiming higher in 2026. My office will continue to be responsive to local residents and put out regular correspondence through social media and traditional mail. This year I am also working hard on a number of bills aimed at addressing affordability, mental health, and public accountability.

I introduced seven bills in 2025 and one of my top priorities is to advance these initiatives through the legislature in the year to come.

SB 79: Regulate the use of pricing algorithms

This legislation aims to address price-fixing through software algorithms. This practice is prevalent in the housing rental industry and inflates prices for consumers. Banning this practice will help lower costs and specifically rents.

SB 80: Allow a county to implement a motor quality testing program

Currently Ohio is one of just 3 states that does not allow for motor fuel quality testing. Allowing this testing will ensure drivers to not receive contaminated gas when filling up their cars.

SB 96: Authorize tax credit for handgun training and firearms storage

This bill would create a refundable income tax credit for both training classes and storage equipment which are both critical pieces to firearms safety.

SB 121: Designate Counseling Awareness Month

April will be Counseling Awareness Month under this bill. In creating this designation, we are spreading awareness about the critical role of counselors in providing mental health care.

SB 330: Enact the Student Wellness Act

This bill allows local school districts to adopt a policy permitting students to take a mental health day as an excused absence. It is completely optional and gives local schools an option to address the mental health needs of their students.

SB 331: Allow certain public hospitality employees to accept gratuities

This bill would allow traditionally tipped workers such as concessions workers, dock and marina workers, and others accept tips. This will help cities and other localities that are struggling to hire workers.

SB 333: Establish the Statewide Youth Council in the Governor’s Office

The council would be comprised of highschoolers tasked with advising the Governor and General Assembly on issues that affect young people.

I will continue to host office hours and one of the first things to look forward to in 2026 will be a series of town halls open to the public! More details will be forthcoming, but I will continue to seek out input from constituents as I continue my work.

Thank you to everyone that has engaged with my office in 2025. Your advocacy and participation does not go unnoticed.

I encourage you to get involved and make your voice heard in our state government. I promise to work hard on behalf of my constituents to make 2026 a great year. As always please feel free to contact us at Blackshear@ohiosenate.gov and 614-466-4538.

Willis Blackshear is an Ohio Senator representing District 6.