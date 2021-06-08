Blood donations needed; Community Blood Center to host blood drive Friday

The Community Blood Center is facing a severe blood shortage, the most severe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage is reportedly due to a ‘perfect storm,’ CBC officials said.
“Many corporate and community-sponsored blood drives are just not back to normal size, despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The Memorial Day holiday week disrupted all blood drives,” said CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan. “Now summer is underway with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, outdoor activities, and increased emergency room usage.”
The CBC said they are using more type O blood than they are receiving from donors. They need an average of 300 donors a month to meet area demands, a release from the CBC said.
“The current pace is unsustainable. We are asking donors to make an extra effort to give, and to encourage those who have never given to become a first-time donor,” Morgan said.
The CBC is hosting a blood drive on Friday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC, located at 349 Main Street. The Kona Ice food truck will be at the drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free tropical-flavored shaved ice. Anyone who registers to donate will receive a $10 Speedway gift card, a release said.
All registered donors will receive a “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule a donation online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220